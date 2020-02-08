CDC issues spring tide warning

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has issued a spring tide warning effective from today to February 13.

In an advertisement in today’s Stabroek News, the CDC said that based on information from the Hydrometeorological Service, the coastal plains of northern Guyana will be hit by waves as high as 10.83 feet. The ad said that flood-prone parts of regions 2,3,4 and 5 are expected to be hit.

The ad said that teams from the CDC are on standby to be dispatched to affected areas.

It said that the National Emergency Management System could be reached at 226-1114, 623-1700, 600-7500.