Nagamootoo urges peaceful elections day

APNU+AFC supporters were on Thursday night urged to maintain the peace on elections day as the governing coalition aims to deliver free, fair and credible elections and secure an overwhelming victory.

“We have to be serious about this elections. On elections day there should be no drinking and no smoking. It is a day of commitment, a day of recommitment, a day of dedication, a day of going to the polls to vote and we come back home peacefully. Do not disturb the peace,” Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo told supporters at Cummings Lodge. He urged them to turn out in their numbers to vote on elections day on March 2nd.

Nagamootoo further told the small crowd that the coalition is aiming for these elections to be free and fair. “We want these elections to be [credible] and we will have free, fair and [credible] elections on March 2. This is my message to you tonight,” he declared. Should the APNU+AFC win this elections, it will be the third time in recent years that they will be defeating the PPP,” he said.