Khan surges ahead in chess qualifier

West Demerara’s Taffin Khan had amassed 4½ points by Wednesday evening and took the sole lead in the National Qualifiers Chess Tournament, which is currently being played at the National Stadium, Providence.

Khan’s only draw emanated from his contest with Loris Nathoo, who was in second place.

National player Wendell Meusa is also competing in the tournament, but he did not compete on the first day of the competition and, therefore, lost the first two points. Two rounds were contested on the first day. Nevertheless, Meusa is a strong player and there is no reason why he should not qualify for the 2020 National Championship.