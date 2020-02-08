Chess with Errol

Khan surges ahead in chess qualifier

Sisters! Waveney Johnson (left) competing against her sister Nellisha Johnson in the 2020 National Chess Qualifiers Championship at the National Stadium. Both sisters learned to play chess in their hometown of Orealla, Berbice River. Nellisha represented Guyana at the 2018 Chess Olympiad in Georgia. The sisters are competing for a place in this year’s Olympiad. (Photo by John Lee) 
Sisters! Waveney Johnson (left) competing against her sister Nellisha Johnson in the 2020 National Chess Qualifiers Championship at the National Stadium. Both sisters learned to play chess in their hometown of Orealla, Berbice River. Nellisha represented Guyana at the 2018 Chess Olympiad in Georgia. The sisters are competing for a place in this year’s Olympiad. (Photo by John Lee)
By

West Demerara’s Taffin Khan had amassed 4½ points by Wednesday evening and took the sole lead in the National Qualifiers Chess Tournament, which is currently being played at the National Stadium, Providence.

Khan’s only draw emanated from his contest with Loris Nathoo, who was in second place.

National player Wendell Meusa is also competing in the tournament, but he did not compete on the first day of the competition and, therefore, lost the first two points. Two rounds were contested on the first day. Nevertheless, Meusa is a strong player and there is no reason why he should not qualify for the 2020 National Championship.