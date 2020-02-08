Jennifer Lopez – Age versus circumstances

I have never really been interested in any sort of sport or sporting event. Intermittently interest would only spark during a highly commercialised sporting championship that seems somehow socially inescapable, or events that have an entertainment element attached, like the FIFA World Cup or the Super Bowl.

For the entire week my Facebook timeline has been flooded with pictures and memes of Jennifer Lopez’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl LIV and her ability to do such at the age of 50. The Latina pop star wore a Versace catsuit that barely covered anything. Her body looked extremely defined and toned. By commercialized beauty standards she is what many millennials would refer to as ‘goals’ and an image which most should be embodying.