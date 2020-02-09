Ex-army Chief-of-Staff held after collision leaves cyclist dead

Former national cyclist and well-known biker Jude Bentley was killed early yesterday morning after he was struck while cycling along Clive Lloyd Drive by a vehicle driven by former army Chief-of-Staff Gary Best, who police say later failed a breathalyser test.

Up to press time last evening, Best, a retired Rear Admiral, remained in custody.

The accident occurred around 4.30 am in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy turn as Bentley, 41, of Lot 33 Robb Street, Georgetown, was on his way to meet a group of cyclists for training. Best, who was driving an SUV, #PRR 8182, was proceeding in the same direction.