Gordon Ramsay in Guyana

British chef and restaurateur Gordan Ramsay is in Guyana for a planned project.

Ramsay, a reality TV star who is as famed for his culinary skills as his foul-mouthed put downs, was yesterday spotted at the Marriott Hotel and later touring Georgetown markets.

Information about when and where filming will take place could not be confirmed by this newspaper.

It has been rumoured that Ramsay would be collaborating with the Backyard Café, but this has not yet been confirmed.

In late January, the Public Affairs Officer at the British High Commission Dillon Seetram had confirmed that Ramsey and a popular local café were expected to be part of a collaboration.

The chef has opened a string of successful restaurants across the globe. These include two restaurants in Bordeaux, five restaurants in Las Vegas, one in Atlantic City, two ventures in Versailles, one in Dubai, two ventures in Doha, Qatar and one in Hong Kong and another in Singapore.

Ramsay is well known for his roles on the screen, particularly for his shows Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, MasterChef Jr, which have become global sensations.