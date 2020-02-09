Trinidad cop kills man found beating woman with gun

(Trinidad Express) A man who police say was beating a woman with a gun, turned the gun on an approaching police officer who shot and killed him.

The dead man has been identified as 36-year-old Renwick Hudson Phillip of Auguste Trace, Mamoral No. 2.

Police say that at around 3:45am yesterday, a police constable who is assigned to the K9 Unit at the Caroni Police station, heard a commotion on the road near a bar at Todd’s Road, Caparo.

When the police officer went to investigate, he saw Phillip pull a gun from his waist and hit a woman.

Both woman and gun fell.

Police say that as the police officer approached, Phillip, a construction worker, picked up his gun and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired three shot from his personal firearm. All three shots hit Phillip.

He died at the scene. Inspector Ragoo led a team of officers to the scene.