Leacock, Beaton clinch doubles lawn tennis title

Leyland Leacock and Jordan Beaton were riding high at the end of the annual Trophy Stall doubles tournament after the duo clinched championship glory in the men’s doubles category at the Le Resouvenir tennis court on Wednesday evening.

It was a fitting end to the tournament with a closely fought two-hour, three-set battle which saw the eventual winners overpowering Andre Lopes and Sandeep Chand 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

Leacock, who was one of three coaches participating in the final, copped his second title after winning the Men’s 35 doubles title. His younger partner Beaton played a measured game and came up with some big shots which kept their experienced opponents at bay especially in the first set.