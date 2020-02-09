MVP Sports supporting today’s Caribbean Fitness Challenge

MVP Sports, the athletic footwear and apparel store in the Giftland Mall has thrown its support behind today’s Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge.

The entity, said its CEO Ian Ramdeo, is happy to be associated with the Cross Fit style event which is in its sixth year.

Said Ramdeo, “MVP Sports is proud to be associated with the 6th edition of the Kares Caribbean CrossFit Challenge. We recognise the importance of organisations like the Guyana Fitness Games providing opportunities for our local athletes to perform and venture on to represent us on the international sports arena, and as such are happy to support their combined efforts. We look forward to this event and continuing support of the organisation and the sport in the future.”

Fitness Challenge 2020 will see 31 turbo charged gladiators looking to out run, out lift, out jump and outlast each other for the prestigious titles of ‘Guyana’s Fittest Man and Woman.

Ten foreign athletes will compete at this year’s event which gets underway at 13:00hrs. Four-time champion, Dillon Mahadeo and Suriname’s Ava Zalman are the defending champs of the event. Semonica Duke finished a close second last year.

A whopping $500,000 goes to the first place while second to fifth will be rewarded $400,000, $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Every athlete will be given a participation award of $15,000 compliments of Kares Engineering and Lotus Hardware. More so, athletes over the age of 30 will be rewarded with $100,000 (first), $50,000 (second) and $30,000 (third).

Additionally, this year, 15 teens will battle in the Under-17 category. Teen athletes will receive $30,000 for first place, second place $25,000 and third place $20,000.

Tickets costs $1000. See you there.