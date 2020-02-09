Clairmont, a tiny village in Leguan, sits between Good Intent and Uniform. The residents depend on cash crop farming and fishing for their livelihood.

Though 20+ houses line the two sides of Clairmont, many of them are vacant as their owners have migrated. The village is mostly quiet, seemingly lulled by the breeze from the Essequibo River. There is a nice view of the houses across on Wakenaam Island. The only noises that disturb the quiet are motorcycles, the clip clop of a horse-drawn cart or a pressure cooker on a stove in someone’s kitchen.

Nandkishorie, called ‘Radhika’ sat in a hammock near a walker that separated her from her husband, Seeram, who sat close by in a chair. Behind them, their daughter-in-law scurried back and forth doing things in the kitchen.