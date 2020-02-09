Most common cancer

According to statistics from the Guyana Cancer Registry, women between the ages of 50 and 59 have the highest incidence of breast cancer. The registry indicated that data is actively collected and as such figures can change but what is provided is what is currently reflected in its database.

In 2013, some 293 women were recorded as having breast cancer, with 118 of them being between the ages of 50 and 59. The age group with the second highest number of cases was between the ages of 60 and 69, with 63; followed by the 40 to 49 age group which accounted for 45 cases. There were 31 cases among women aged 30 to 39 years old and there were 23 for those aged 70 to 79, 7 for those aged 20 to 29 and 4 for those over 80 years old. In that year, some 37 women died from breast cancer.

The following year, the 50 to 59 age group was again the group with the highest number of cases as it accounted for 58 of the 181 women diagnosed. It was followed again by the 40 to 49 age group with 53. The 60 to 69 age group accounted for 28, while those aged 30 to 39 accounted for 21. There were 18 women aged 70 to 79 who were diagnoses, 1 over 80 and 1 between the ages of 20 to 29. Twenty-five women died that year.