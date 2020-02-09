No shame in living cancer free

Lumps in their breasts alerted two women that something was wrong and even though they quickly sought medical help, they were not prepared to be diagnosed with breast cancer.

But today, after mastectomies and chemotherapy, Christine Jardim and Antonette Ifill are encouraging women to get themselves checked out and to not be ashamed if a breast has to be removed, because life is more important. As Guyana joined the world to observe World Cancer Day last Tuesday, they urged women not to be satisfied with one diagnosis, but to seek others, especially if the problems persist, as they were told initially that they did not have cancer; later these first diagnoses were proved wrong.

For Jardim, Ifill and Zerolene Lewis, who has removed both of her breasts, it is time for women to be more conscious about their bodies and their health and they all want to speak out to help women understand that cancer is nothing to be ashamed of.