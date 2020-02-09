Send us your love stories

Although we are off to a belated start, for February we’ll be experimenting with a theme.

With Valentine’s Day looming large on the calendar, we thought it might be timely to look at Guyanese love stories and what they might have to say about us. Love offers a broad canvas, so the stories can cover any number of areas, such as dating (see this week’s featured piece), sex, infidelity, breakups, makeups, and so on.

Please be reminded of our submission guidelines:

● All prose submissions should bemade in Times New Roman, font size 12, with double spacing.

● Submissions should be no longer than 2,500 words in length, although we reserve the right to make exceptions. Multiple submissions are encouraged, but should be included in the same document.

● In a cover letter attached, please include a short biography (no more than 400 words).

● Published pieces are intended to appeal to a wide audience,

inclusive of children, therefore, stories that are overly graphic and/or laden with expletives will not be considered.

● Pieces written entirely or extensively in Creole and employing colloquial terms should be accompanied by a glossary if needed.

● Previously published works will be accepted, including blog entries, however, pieces that require major amounts of editing will not be considered.

● All submissions must be made to writersroom@stabroeknews.com. The column is intended to feature a new writer every week, however, repeat features will be considered.

● Receipt of submissions does not guarantee they will be published. Once a piece is selected, contributors will be contacted for an interview. There is no set time-frame for when this will occur as an influx of entries may sometimes lead to a delay in responses.

We look forward to your responses.