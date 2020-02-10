Ali plugs four-lane high-rise bridge over Demerara River

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) presidential candidate Irfaan Ali yesterday said that Region Three will undergo massive infrastructural transformation if he is elected to office.

He spoke of plans for a four-lane high-rise bridge across the Demerara River, the construction of a super highway, development of the waterfront and the establishment of a state-of-the-art medical health facility to a large crowd that congregated at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara. Some of those plans are already in train under the current government.

Ali is seeking to become president even as he is currently facing 19 fraud charges over the allocation of house lots to fellow Cabinet members and other persons in the Pradoville 2 Housing Scheme during his tenure as Housing Minister. The basis of the charges is that the lands were sold far below market value. The presidential candidate has also been dogged by questions about the authenticity of his academic qualifications.