Ex-GDF Chief of Staff hospitalised

Following his detention on Saturday by the police over the traffic death of cyclist Jude Bentley, former army Chief of Staff Gary Best was yesterday hospitalised but remains in custody, Commander of Region 4 ‘A’ Division Edgar Thomas told Stabroek News.

Best, he said, was taken to the hospital for medical attention after he complained to ranks of feeling ill yesterday morning.

Best was arrested by police on Saturday morning after he was involved in an accident which claimed the life of Bentley. He was struck while cycling along Clive Lloyd Drive by a vehicle driven by Best. The accident occurred at approximately 4.31 am in the vicinity of the northern side of the Russian Embassy as Bentley, 41, of Lot 33 Robb Street, Georgetown, was on his way to meet a group of cyclists for training. Best, who was driving an SUV, #PRR 8182, was proceeding in the same direction.