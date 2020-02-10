Gov’t stands by Exxon oil deal, backs Trotman

Government yesterday defended its decision on the 2016 renegotiation of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) with ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) and partners, saying it was in Guyana’s best interest.

In a centre page advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, government blasted a recent report from anti-corruption non-governmental organisation Global Witness, and said its actions were transparent and can withstand public scrutiny.

“The Government of Guyana believes in the sanctity of contracts and given all circumstances, sees no justification to the suggestion that the 2016 Petroleum Agreement is an improper contract,” the advertisement stated.