Granger lays out youth programme to Linden

To Region 10 where especially youth unemployment continues to be of concern, President David Granger last evening promised to not only bring a swift solution should he be re-elected at the March 2nd General and Regional Elections, but also empower youths across the country with entrepreneurial and technical skillsets among others.

“Not lime at street corner, we will ensure they receive employment. We will provide employment opportunities for young people,” the President yesterday told an APNU+AFC rally, held at the Bayroc Community Centre Ground.

And as he hinted that the scent of marijuana as he made his way to the location made him “feel so high I nearly touch the sky”, he said that instead of smoking, persons would be empowered to own successful businesses from local produce given the “boundless agricultural potential”. They will also be given necessary skillsets training to realize their potential, regardless of their careers of choice. “Not only smoking certain agricultural pursuits but making agricultural beverages,” he said.