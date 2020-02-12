No case of coronavirus here – GPHC

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is advising the public that contrary to a false report on social media there has been no case of the coronavirus at the GPHC.

No person has been treated at the facility for the virus nor has anyone been transferred from GPHC with coronavirus, a statement from the hospital via the Department of Public Information said.

Moreover, no patient has been diagnosed with the virus in any part of the country.

The Ministry of Public Health concurs with this statement and as promised, the ministry will give a full report on Guyana’s preparedness and other matters today. The ministry also said that it has lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police on this matter.