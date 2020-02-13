Change Guyana manifesto focused on ‘putting more money in your pockets’ – Badal

Aiming to change the quality of life for Guyanese, newcomer to the political arena, Change Guyana presidential candidate, Robert Badal, on Tuesday unveiled his party’s manifesto, which he said focuses heavily on “putting more money in your pockets.”

Badal, at the Party’s weekly press conference at the Pegasus Hotel, said the manifesto was moulded to address the daily issues faced by Guyanese.

“All the ideas in the Change Guyana [manifesto we were able] to think through all the programmes of today and come [up] with pragmatic and practical solutions. It was based on number of principles that affected life and created the economic underdevelopment in this country. Our manifesto brings a new level of strategic thinking, it outlines a plan for a more balanced development and more regional development rather than development only in Georgetown,” Badal said, as he referred to the manifesto as a “a list of deliverables.”

He explained that the manifesto focuses on job and wealth creation, two factors he said, that can significantly change and upgrade the standard of living of families. He declared that past successive governments have failed to create wealth for the people of this country resulting in major underdevelopment.

Wealth creation he said is “based on private sector-led incentivised investment and accelerated economic development.”

Badal promised that should his party be elected it will increase the income tax threshold to $100,000.

“…We said from day one, anyone earning a $100,000 …will pay no taxes and they will get full NIS [National Insurance Scheme] benefits… it gives the employed control over what they earn. With less taxes and more money in your pockets,” the presidential hopeful said.

He stated too that in the plans of the manifesto, Guyanese will have the opportunity to have a large stake in the country’s natural resources. He stated that with such a plan more Guyanese will have a greater say in the management and selling of the country resources. On this note he made reference, to the situation between Russian Aluminum (RUSAL) and its workers here. He stated that they will put legislation in place to address mining and logging activities.

“…We will build a port facility, make Linden a transshipment point for logs… all mining, all logs have to pass through there, so give Lindeners jobs and it’s a transshipment point… we have no stake in bauxite, we will take US$5 [for] every tonne of bauxite… if you can’t pay, don’t dig up the earth anymore… we will spend that in Linden, Kwakwani and New Amsterdam to develop infrastructure,” he noted.

According to Badal, his party’s manifesto has a “Guyanese-first policy embedded in our manifesto [as] it focusses on good governance and achieving value for money for every taxpayer’s dollar.”

He added that they will introduce Local Content legislation as opposed to the policy created for local oil & gas sector by the David Granger-led administration.

“We don’t want a policy, they [APNU +AFC] want a policy that is based on ministerial digression. We want a legislation that gives Guyanese a bigger stake in our economy and local business better opportunities and one that gives Guyanese from all walks of lives through owner ship a stake in our resources,” Badal said as he highlighted segments of the manifesto.

The manifesto provides a window into the party’s plans for tackling issues in the country and touches on areas such as housing and community development, health care, agriculture, constitutional reform, governance, and crime, among others.

The presidential candidate added that should they be elected to office, one of the first things they will do is find jobs for at least one person from every household in depressed communities. He stated that these types of communities should no longer have to exist and accused both past and present governments of ignoring the poor quality of life persons from these communities have to endure.

“We want the people to retain more from what they earn because at the centre of it there [is] poverty alleviation. This would elevate [the] standard of living for all Guyanese and improve the standard of living and improve life for all. How you can promise a better life if you take a significant part of the pay cheque from the employee?” Badal questioned.

He further stated that under his government, motor vehicle taxes will be significantly reduced, allowing persons to own better quality vehicles and have a higher standard of life.

The party’s manifesto outlined plans for Regions Two, Three, Five and Six. It also mulled plans for reversal of taxes, increasing land for agricultural purposes, creating specialised economic zones for agro-progressing, better electricity generation options which include renewable energy, and low cost financing for small and medium size businesses, among others.

Additionally the party announced that they will create a commission which will address pressing issues and bridge the gaps in relation to ethnic discrimination. Badal said while the agency would adopt some of the functions of the Ethnic Relations Commission, it will expand its services to help citizens in need of assistance. He stated that the agency would be proactive and have an independent budget to execute its mandates.

“The Commission will ensure that there is no discrimination based on race, gender and those kinds of things. Ensure that citizens’ rights are protected to give them access to legal counselling where they cannot afford the cost of taking an attorney,” Badal said.

No race discrimination is one of the key points on which supporters have been campaigning on as the party said that this is the era to end race-based politics.