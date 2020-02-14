GMC, Coss Cutters staging Mini Mash Market Expo

In pursuit of what the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) says is its sustained drive to optimise market opportunities for local agricultural and agro-processed produce among local consumers, the state agency will, on Friday, February 22, stage a Mini Mash Market Expo in collaboration with Coss Cutters at its Farm, East Bank Demerara, outlet.
Stabroek Business understands that the pre-Mash Day 11:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs event is intended, in the first instance, to sustain the GMC’s pursuit of its drive to render local food products more accessible to communities across the country through what it describes as its Guyana Shop Corner.