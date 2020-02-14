Former Jamaica PM to head OAS observer mission

Former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding will head the Organisation of American States (OAS) observer mission to Guyana’s March 2 general elections.

This was disclosed today in a release from the Permanent Mission of Guyana to the OAS via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the signing of the privileges and immunities agreement between Guyana and the OAS for the Electoral Observation Mission (EOM).

Signing for Guyana, Ambassador Riyad Insanally in expressing the Government’s appreciation to the OAS for accepting the invitation to observe these Elections, gave the assurance that the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Elections Commission are committed to ensuring that the elections are free, fair, transparent and credible.

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro pledged the full support of the OAS General Secretariat for the electoral process in Guyana and announced that Golding would head the EOM