Harmon commissions $57.5M Immigration Office at NA

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, yesterday declared open the Department of Citizen-ship’s new $57.5M Immigration office in Canje, New Amsterdam, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six).

According to a release from the Minis-try of the Presidency, Harmon said: “When we first came into office, … President (David Granger) met with Minister Winston Felix and myself and gave us some clear directions on what he sees to be the services that should be available to the Guyanese public, especially with regard to passports and birth certificates. Since then, the Minister has gone on a crusade to ensure that the vision of the President is actually put into practice. He has restructured and reorganised not only the Central Passport Office but the way also in which we deal with birth certificates. No longer can you just walk into somewhere and print a birth certificate and turn up somewhere with it. All of our systems started to receive reviewing and revamping and I want to commend the Department of Citizenship for the job they have done,” he said.