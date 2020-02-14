Hilton Hotel also coming to Guyana -sod turning to be held soon – says NICIL

Even as it declared that all transactions for the recently announced US$75 million AC Marriott Hotel are above board, the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) yesterday disclosed that the major US brand Hilton Hotel is also coming to Guyana at the same Ogle location.

NICIL did not say who the investors are for that project but disclosed that a sod-turning ceremony will be held next Wednesday at Ogle.

Yesterday, the government holding company which turned the sod for a US$75 million AC Marriott Hotel that is expected to soon begin construction aback the former Ogle Estate and alongside the Bertrand Collins Public Service College, defended the sale of the land.