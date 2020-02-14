Political parties sign code of conduct

The 11 political parties, which have been approved to contest the March 2, 2020 elections, yesterday signed a Code of Conduct under the auspices of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC).

The three-page code calls on those aspiring to lead Guyana to respect those aspects of its constitution which allow for political activity free from discrimination and intimidation.

Specifically the parties have agreed to uphold Articles 38 (G), 146, 147, 149 and 160A of the constitution. These articles prescribe that the public service shall be free from political influence, offer protection for freedom expression, assembly, association and demonstration as well as offer protection from discrimination based on factors such as race and gender. Further they prohibit political parties or their agents from causing ethnic division.