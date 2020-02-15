ANUG, LJP and TNM cement deal

Assuring voters that they would never join APNU+AFC or the PPP/C for government positions but will work for unity, the three small parties which have joined their lists in a ground-breaking move yesterday set out how they would share any seats won at the March 2nd general elections.

“It sends a symbolic message that the unity we are seeking in the country is being expressed by this agreement. The message is we need cooperation,” Presidential Candidate of ANUG Ralph Ramkarran yesterday said at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).