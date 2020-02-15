APNU+AFC not using state funds for elections campaigning  -Harmon

Co-Chair of the APNU+AFC campaign Joseph Harmon yesterday denied that the incumbent is using state resources as part of its re-election efforts.

“It’s a ridiculous assertion… because we are not using the state’s funds,” Harmon declared on the sidelines of the coalition’s manifesto launch, which was live streamed by staff of the Department for Public Information (DPI).

He further said that the funds being used for the coalition’s campaign for the March 2nd polls “are funds which we have raised as a result of persons who [see in] the programmes which we are embracing a future for Guyana and want to invest in that future.”