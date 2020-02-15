APNU+AFC promises to deliver with ‘ambitious but attainable’ manifesto

Seeking re-election after almost five years in office, the governing APNU+AFC yesterday presented its 2020 elections manifesto, which President David Granger called a “contract” with the people for the next five years and beyond.

“We have been in government and have brought our experience to bear on crafting this manifesto. We will do what we promise to do. We will perform. We are not trying to bamboozle the electorate. We are capable of delivering everything in this document,” Granger stressed, while adding that the coalition knows how its plans will be financed.