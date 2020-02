The investigation into the one-week old accident which claimed the life of former national cyclist Jude Bentley is “almost” complete and the police are expected to seek legal advice in the new week, Traffic Chief Linden Isles said yesterday.

Contacted for an update yesterday afternoon, Isles told Stabroek News that ranks were working to wrap up the investigation.

He said the case file was expected to reach his desk early in the new week after which it will be dispatched for legal advice.