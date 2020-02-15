Novices bodybuilders on show tonight in Linden

The highly anticipated national novices bodybuilding championship will be staged tonight at the Lichas Hall in Linden.

The competing musclemen and women outfitted with six pack abs, well-defined quadriceps, sculpted arms and bikinis will be on display as the bodybuilders battle for supremacy and the tag of Guyana’s top novice bodybuilder and fitness athlete.

This year’s event promises to be of a higher standard since many of the athletes have been through months of gruelling contest preparation.

When interviewed, the gladiators promised to bring their ‘A’ game to the stage.

According to Organising Secretary of the federation, Videsh Sookram, “in excess of 25 athletes inclusive of three females will be on the stage displaying their physiques.”

Not only will some of the nation’s best physiques turn the stage into their battleground, but for just the sixth time, the flourishing Men’s Physique segment is scheduled to highlight the event.

Aesthetics, symmetry, muscularity, confidence and of course brightly coloured board shorts will be present.

Patrons at the venue can look forward to local hunks posing and flexing their V tapered physiques in a showdown of the ‘battle of the board shorts’.

Darren Harris, Joshua Alexander, Daniel Lunchman, Omissi Williams, Colin Chesney, Dillon Blair, Crystal Leander and Ashanti Conway are some of the known competitors vying for the title of the Novices Men’s Physique, Bodybuilding and Ms. Bikini champion.

Look for the guys to be dialled in, with their V-tapers and their robust stage personality. Everybody wants to win, so you can be sure the whole field will ‘bring their best package’.

On this highly anticipated night, musclemen and women will compete for trophies and supplement hampers.

Main sponsors include: Fitness Express, Tower/Unity Gym, LAW28 Fitness and Stage of Champions.

The event starts at 18:00hrs and admission is listed at $1000. See you there.