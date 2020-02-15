Undefeated Georgetown lifts Demerara Inter-Association U17 title

Demerara completed an undefeated run with an eight-wicket win over West Demerara at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Bourda yesterday to lift the Demerara Under-17 Inter-Association title.

Led by an all-round performance from skipper Alvin Mohabir, Georgetown won the toss and inserted West Demerara who were restricted to 92 for seven from their 50 overs.

The city side then raced to 93 for two in 25.1 overs.

After the match, Mohabir, who plays for Transport Sports Club, said he was happy with the team’s performance throughout the competition but was most impressed with the way the bowlers handled themselves. He explained that over the course of their three matches, their batting had been tested at difficult times but still managed to pull through.

Off-spinner Mohabir picked up three wickets for just 16 runs from 10 overs. He was supported by fellow offspinners, Ezekiel Wilson (2-16), Tatesh Shivrattan (1-11) and Inderjeet Nanan (1-22).

West Demerara suffered since openers, Avesh Persaud and Sachin Balgobin forged a 55-run stand in 27.2 overs before a middle-order collapse ended their title hopes.

Persaud faced 99 balls and stroked two boundaries for his 26 while Balgobin continued his unwavering approach with a 131-ball 28 not out. No other batsman reached double figures as West Demerara slipped from 2-71 to 7-84.

Extras accounted for 25 runs.

Georgetown, in their chase were rocked early after losing Varun Mangla (00) with 12 runs on the board but Mohabir returned to pilot the chase with an unbeaten 42 that came from 74 balls and was laced with three boundaries, including a six off a free-hit over deep square leg.

He was supported by Jadon Campbell who made 29 from 49 balls and blasted two boundaries.

Meanwhile, up at the Lusignan Community Centre, East Bank secured their second victory, a four-wicket win after bowling out East Coast for 77 in 26.4 overs and reaching 79 for six in 26.1 overs. Rain forced the contest to be reduced to 30 overs per side and East Bank elected to bowl after winning the toss. Left-arm orthodox bowler and skipper, Zachary Jodah, led the charge with 3-13 while Gustavus Hutson picked up 2-4. Chandrapaul Ramraj top scored with 17 for East Coast.

In reply, Mavindra Dindyal played the lone hand with an unbeaten 42.

Rudranauth Kisson picked up 2-7.