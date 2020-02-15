If you are like most people, chicken in some form makes it way to the weekend dining table. Even when there is another meat prepared, there is always a chicken dish because not everyone eats pork or beef or lamb or fish. And at times one can literally scratch one’s head trying to think of how to prepare the chicken. Well, here’s a chicken dish that I know will quickly become one of your go-to chicken dishes – Chicken in Coconut Milk.

Several years ago, I had made Jamie Oliver’s Chicken in Milk recipe – I was in search of another way to make a weekend chicken dish and was intrigued by the chicken being cooked in milk. A whole chicken is first browned and then cooked in milk along with whole fresh sage leaves, whole garlic cloves, a cinnamon stick and some lime zest. I found the dish bland. It looked better than it tasted. But there was something about the idea of chicken being cooked in milk that was still appealing. And that’s the thread from which I drew inspiration for my Chicken in Coconut Milk dish.