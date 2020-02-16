Gov’t has done more for sugar industry than PPP/C -Granger

The incumbent A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition has promised to optimise the sugar industry to ensure job retention if re-elected.

Speaking at the launch of the coalition’s manifesto on Friday, President David Granger argued that his administration has done more for the rationalisation of the sugar industry than the former People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) governments.

“We had conducted a Com-mission of Inquiry into the sugar industry. We published a white paper. We had wide consultation. We sat face to face with the union and we had to make a very serious decision about restructuring the industry,” Granger shared.