Superyacht Ice docks in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) Ice, a large private yacht, docked in Port-of-Spain on Friday.
According to the website www.marinetraffic.com, which tracks the movement of ships, the vessel sailed from Barbados to T&T.
The superyacht Ice is believed to be the same one built in the German shipyard Lürssen, christened in 2005 and sold to the Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov.
In 2015 the Ice was sold to vice president of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, son of the President of Equatorial Guinea.
Kerimov sold Ice which was worth $150 million (over €130 million) to Dara Limited for use by Mangue who operates the yacht through his personal assistant Switzerland’s Cédric B’s Marshall Islands-based company KOA Asset Management Ltd.
According to the BBC, earlier this week, an appeal court in France had fined Equatorial Guinea’s vice-president €30m (US $33 million; £25 million) for using public money to fund his lavish lifestyle.
Mangue, 50, had challenged his 2017 conviction for embezzlement, but the court gave him a heavier sentence by refusing to suspend the fine.
The 90-metre yacht is valued at $150 million (over 130 million euros), with seven suites that can accommodate 14 guests. Ice has a large swimming pool on the main deck (stern) in addition to the jacuzzi on the sun deck.
It also carries a small helicopter, the Eurocopter EC 135 and the vessel can reach a speed of 18 knots. The Ice won Superyacht of the Year at the 2006 World Super Yacht Awards.
Guardian Media could not confirm if the Ice is still owned by Mangue.
On Saturday curious onlookers were taking photos and admiring the luxury vessel.
A Guardian reporter and photographer approached one of the employees on the ship to ask for more details as to why the yacht was in T&T, but the employee said that the captain was on lunch and would not be able to speak to the media.