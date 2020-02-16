Boxing extravaganza on today at National Gymnasium

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will be hosting a boxing extravaganza today on the tarmac of the National Gymnasium.

It will be the first outdoor boxing event hosted by the GBA in over five years.

Bell time is 18:00hrs

According to AIBA Three Star Coach, Sebert Blake, the event will mark the return of Jason ‘AK47’ Barker. Barker will be taking to the ring for the first time since being paroled.

Blake disclosed that the fixture is scheduled to attract the cream of the nation’s amateur pugilists fighting for bragging rights and hardware.

He further noted that boxers from gyms all across Guyana are eager to lace up the gloves and enter the ring.