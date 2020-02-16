Contrasting wins for ToppXX, Winners Connection

Topp XX and Winners Connection secured contrasting wins when the Jermin and Family sponsored and coordinated ‘Mash Cup’ continued on Friday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.

Home side, Topp XX, defeated Milerock 5-1. Veteran midfielder Travis Watterton led the rout with a hat trick of penalty kicks following clumsy challenges inside the area. The first occurred in the 22nd minute and was the only conversion of the first half.

The other noteworthy moment of the period occurred in the 31st minute when Kemuel Batson (Milerock) and Shawn Daniels (Topp XX) were red carded in the 31st minute for a scuffle on the field. Upon the resumption, defender Stephon Tappin increased his team’s lead in the 51st minute, directing a thunderous header into the back of the net after latching onto a cross inside the area.