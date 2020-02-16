Jude Bentley to be laid to rest today

Former National cyclist, Jude Bentley who died in a fatal accident last Saturday morning will be laid to rest today.

According to the Home Going schedule, a prayer service will be held for the father of six at the Sandy’s Funeral home from 08:00hrs for an hour.

The funeral procession will leave Sandy’s Funeral Home at 09:000hrs to assemble at D’Urban Park for 09:30hrs. It will then proceed on Vlissengen Road then Regent Street to the Bike Shop then onto Church Street to Palm Court, continuing onto the Marriott Hotel followed by Movie Towne. The procession will then end in Albouystown at the crematorium.