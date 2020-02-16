Family life in Mortice

Mortice, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara is not visible from the Mahaicony main road. To get there, one must take the Mahaicony Old Road, stop at the Mahaicony Market and get a bus or car into the Mahaicony Branch Road. This bus or car ride costs $200 a person, but one could wait 30 minutes to an hour for the vehicle to fill. As a result, most of the residents get taxis at the market at the cost of $1,000 or $1,500.

The ride along the road is a tranquil one, taking you past rice fields, houses with fine architecture and some desolate parts where the trees mirror each other on the sides of the road. After one passes through almost a dozen tiny communities, one arrives at Mortice, which is bordered by New Providence and Wash Clothes.

The more than 100 residents of the village consider themselves family. When they are not hard at work at rice farming or cattle rearing, which is the primary economic activity of the village, they spend time with each other.