Last Update: 607.05 Movement: 0.44%
Current Update: 609.70 YTD Movement 0.61%
LUCAS STOCK INDEX
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) rose 0.44% during the second period of trading in February 2020. The stocks of five companies were traded, with 57,226 shares changing hands. There was one Climber and no Tumblers. The stocks of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) rose 2.44% on the sale of 1,880 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of Banks DIH (DIH), the Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC), Republic Bank Limited (RBL), and the Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry (BTI) remained unchanged on the sale of 47,800 shares, 4,471 shares, 2,650 shares, and 425 shares, respectively. The LSI closed at 609.70.