Overcoming insecurity

Not all of us grow up to be secure, comfortable and confident in who we are. The ability to overcome insecurities depends on a variety of factors, with how we were raised being probably the most important one. A child who grows up in a home filled with love, compassion, understanding and discipline is likely to be less insecure than a child whose home is lacking in those areas.

Still, everyone hasn’t had that kind of upbringing and it this doesn’t mean that those who did not have it are doomed to a life of insecurity, low self-esteem and low self-confidence.

So how do we go about conquering feelings of insecurity?

● Confront your fears: Think of what your fears are and learn to confront them. The only way to conquer a fear is by facing it head on. You might find that a lot of what you fear is actually irrational, but you will never know unless you are prepared and willing to face them.

● Be accepting of who you are: Learn to love yourself for who you are. Stop comparing yourself to others and look to your strengths and what you have to offer instead of your weaknesses. There is no greater therapy than loving and accepting yourself for who you are. Remember that everyone is unique and has something different to offer. Imagine how boring it would be if we were all the same.

● Personal development: Focus on your goals and what you want to achieve. Instead of feeling like you lack the ability to do something, get motivated and go after your dreams. It’s okay to dream big but sometimes it takes small steps to get there. Whether it’s work, personal or family life, set goals that are realistic and achievable for yourself.

● Surround yourself with good people: One of the best ways of building self-esteem and feelings of security is by surrounding yourself with positivity and a network of people who uplift and support you. Accept criticism positively and as a way of improving yourself. Only those who truly care will tell you if you are going off track and give you tips on how to improve. Good things will always come from surrounding yourself with the right people.

● Show love and kindness to others: Showing love and kindness to others builds lasting friendships. There is always more happiness in giving than there is in receiving. We should always strive to be selfless and give without hoping for anything in return. The more love we show, the more we receive. Giving builds a sense of security.

It’s never too late to start to build ourselves. The first step is to accept that you have insecurities, which you want to overcome and begin working on them using the tips mentioned above.

Alicia Roopnaraine is a Psychologist at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s Psychiatric Department. You can send questions or comments to her at aliciaroopnaraine@gmail.com