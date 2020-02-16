The Week-in-Review – February 9th to February 15th

Elections

Political parties sign code of conduct – The 11 political parties, which have been approved to contest the March 2nd, 2020 elections, signed a Code of Conduct on Thursday under the auspices of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC). The three-page code calls on those aspiring to lead Guyana to respect those aspects of its constitution which allow for political activity free from discrimination and intimidation. Specifically the parties have agreed to uphold Articles 38 (G), 146, 147, 149 and 160A of the constitution. These articles prescribe that the public service shall be free from political influence, offer protection for freedom expression, assembly, association and demonstration as well as offer protection from discrimination based on factors such as race and gender. Further, they prohibit political parties or their agents from causing ethnic division. The Code also makes reference to the Racial Hostility Act and the Representation of the People Act, both of which also list prohibited activities before, during and after an election cycle.

APNU+AFC promises to deliver with ‘ambitious but attainable’ manifesto – Seeking re-election after almost five years in office, the governing APNU+AFC on Friday presented its 2020 elections manifesto, which President David Granger called a “contract” with the people for the next five years and beyond. With the coalition receiving some criticism for its failure to deliver on some of the major promises made in its last manifesto, which had included a 100-days plan, it appeared to be a lot more measured in its latest presentation to Guyanese voters. Among its promises, however, are Conditional Cash Transfers from oil revenues based on a feasibility or pilot study. According to the document, these cash transfers will be used for nutritional support, housing support, public transport and a single-parent support programme as well as vouchers for day-care and elder-care services, adult remedial classes and training, increased stipends for students of technical institutes, nursing schools, schools of home economics and the Guyana School of Agricul-ture. Further, the coalition has promised cash transfers through the Public Education Assistance Service and for the purchase of essential items. “We have been in government and have brought our experience to bear on crafting this manifesto. We will do what we promise to do. We will perform. We are not trying to bamboozle the electorate. We are capable of delivering everything in this document,” Granger stressed, at a media launch held at the coalition’s Lamaha Street campaign headquarters.

No residency requirement barring registrants from voting – In a unanimous decision, the Guyana Court of Appeal has ruled that there is no residency requirement to bar persons already on the national register of registrants from voting. Dismissing an appeal brought by the state through Attorney General Basil Williams, acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal Rishi Persaud and Dawn Gregory pointed out the sacrosanct nature of the right to vote, which cannot be taken away except by the specific means for disqualification set out in the constitution. Williams has since signalled his intention to appeal the matter to the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which is Guyana’s final appeal court. In a previous ruling, the High Court had pronounced on the issue of residency and found that contrary to the state’s contention, it was unlawful to deregister previously registered persons because they were not resident in Guyana at the date of any subsequent registration. t was this aspect of the ruling that Williams appealed.

APNU+AFC not using state funds for elections campaigning, Harmon says – Co-Chair of the APNU+AFC campaign Joseph Harmon on Friday denied that the incumbent is using state resources as part of its re-election efforts. “It’s a ridiculous assertion… because we are not using the state’s funds,” Harmon declared on the sidelines of the coalition’s manifesto launch, which was live streamed by staff of the Department for Public Information (DPI). Asked specifically how much the coalition has spent on its campaign, which has been extended throughout the length and breadth of Guyana, Harmon said he could not give a figure but stressed that “elections campaigning is very expensive.” Ahead of the last general elections, then opposition leader David Granger had accused the former government of engaging in “squandermania” as part of its campaign. The roles have since been reversed as opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo has accused Granger of the same. Jagdeo has also criticised the governing party’s use of the state media for campaign purposes. “The Chronicle is the campaign arm of APNU funded by taxpayers. NCN and other state media are the same thing. The government Information network is the same thing, DPI they call it now,” he said. DPI has been live streaming APNU+AFC events on the APNU+AFC Facebook page. No other party has received coverage that is even similar in quantity or quality.

Voters will soon be able to find polling stations online – Voters will soon be able to find their polling stations online as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has approved the list of 2,352 locations for publication. Speaking with reporters following last Wednesday’s statutory meeting, Commissioner Sase Gunraj explained that an updated version of the search tool currently available on GECOM’s website (https://www.gecom.org.gy/home/ole) will include place of poll along with other aspects of the registration record. Currently prospective voters can examine the Official List of Electors (OLE) to ensure that they are listed and verify their listed address. Gunraj also noted that the 10,226 ballots for use by disciplined service ranks – they vote on February 21st – were being enveloped and that the 83 non-resident ballots had on Monday been dispatched to Guyanese missions around the world.

Oil & Gas

Gov’t stands by Exxon oil deal, backs Trotman – Government last Sunday defended its decision on the 2016 renegotiation of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) with ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) and partners, saying it was in Guyana’s best interest. In a centre page advertisement, government blasted a recent report from anti-corruption non-governmental organisation Global Witness, and said its actions were transparent and can withstand public scrutiny. “The Government of Guyana believes in the sanctity of contracts and given all circumstances, sees no justification to the suggestion that the 2016 Petroleum Agreement is an improper contract,” the advertisement stated. The 2016 agreement has been the subject of controversy as some have argued that a better deal could have been negotiated as a significant oil discovery had already been made on ExxonMobil and its partners 6.6 million acre Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

OpenOil defends US$55B analysis – OpenOil, the Germany-based consultancy which generated the analysis that suggested that the 2016 deal with ExxonMobil could deprive Guyana of US$55 billion, last Sunday defended its work. In a statement, it said that ExxonMobil’s discovery of substantial oil deposits at the Liza-1 and Liza-2 wells by the end of June 2016 substantially de-risked all further development in the concession and with Guyana having effectively shared risk by making concessions prior to then, this justified an increased take for the country. “The discovery of both Liza 1 and Liza 2 by the end of June 2016 clearly confirmed the Stabroek concession not just as a single fertile discovery but as a broader area development,” the organisation said in a statement yesterday, suggesting that the concession could no longer be considered a frontier province at the time. It added that modelling of the economics of exploration in the field shows that “these two discoveries alone substantially de-risked all further development in the concession.” This finding is supported by the actual reported exploration expenditure by Exxon and its partners since 2016, and by energy intelligence firm Rystad Energy’s estimates of continued exploration into the mid-2020s, OpenOil pointed out.

CJ rules Exxon’s partners do not need separate environment permits – Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire has declared that Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd (Hess) and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Ltd (Nexen), do not need separate environmental licenses to conduct oil production here since they are covered under the licence issued to ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (Esso). The Chief Justice made this declaration in a ruling handed down last Wednesday to a challenge which had been brought by political commentator Ramon Gaskin, whose argument has been that since the two companies—Hess and Nexen had no environmental permits allowing them to engage in oil exploration here, they ought not to have been granted any petroleum production licences. He had been seeking orders from the court to so reflect. However, his application was denied. Gaskin was contending that since such licences had been issued only to Esso, then it was only that company that could rightfully undertake oil production exploration through the petroleum production licence it has been granted.

US$75M Marriott-branded hotel planned for Ogle, Hilton also slated to come – Targeting oil and gas business travellers, another Marriott-branded hotel, the AC Marriott, is expected to be established here in another two and a half years near the Ogle Inter-national Airport, the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) last week announced. Trinidad and Tobago businessman John Aboud, of Amalgamated Security Services Limited, is the investor behind the Five Star US$75 million, 150-room hotel, which government holding company, NICIL said is expected to create about 400 jobs during its construction phase and some 200 permanent jobs when it is done. “Trinuyana Investments Incorporated of Guyana recently signed an Agreement with the Nation to develop a world class, iconic, select service, internationally branded hotel-AC Marriott Hotel,” NICIL revealed in a press release. “…Trinuyana Investments Incorporat-ed (will target) business travellers to Guyana, especially those linked to Guyana’s nascent ‘Oil and Gas’ sector and the creation of ExxonMobil (Guyana) Headquarters,” the statement added. At the sod turning of the hotel NICIL also announced that the major US brand Hilton Hotel is also coming to Guyana at the same Ogle location. NICIL did not say who the investors are for that project but disclosed that a sod-turning ceremony will be held next Wednesday at Ogle.

In the courts

Former GRDB accountant gets three years for $145M omission from ledger – Former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) accountant Peter Ramcharran was last Tuesday ordered to serve a three-year sentence after he was found guilty of omitting $145 million from the entity’s ledger in 2015. Ramcharran was on trial before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown on the charge that while being the accountant of the GRDB in Kingston, he omitted to enter $145 million in the GRDB ledger during the year 2015. Ramcharran, who had pleaded not guilty, was called upon to lead his defence last year after the court ruled that a case was made out against him. Ramcharran, who was then represented by attorney Sase Gunraj, opted to call witnesses to testify on his behalf.

Fatal accidents

Linden chainsaw operator crushed to death by tractor – A chainsaw operator died on Thursday afternoon after he was crushed to death by a tractor while it was descending a hill along the Malali Backdam trail, at Region Ten. Dead is Keith Simmons, 43, of Coomacka Mines, Linden. Stabroek News understands that the accident occurred around 1 pm. At the time, Giles was an occupant of an unregistered tractor, which was being driven by a 34-year-old logger. Giles was standing on the tractor while it was proceeding west along the Malali backdam trail, descending a hill. However, the driver lost control, resulting in Giles falling. As a result, a wheel of the tractor subsequently ran over his chest. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Linden Hospital, where he succumbed while receiving medical attention. The driver was taken into custody. He was subject to a breathalyser test but no trace of alcohol was found in his breath.

Yarrowkabra woman killed in Linden-Soesdyke Highway accident – A woman died last Wednesday night after she was struck by a taxi along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. Region 4 (B) Commander Kurleigh Simon said the woman was identified as Parbattie Wilfred, 27, of Yarrowkabra, also on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. Police Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan, in a statement, said the accident occurred at approximately 11 pm on Wednesday in the vicinity of Moblissa Bridge, Linden-Soesdyke Highway. Police investigations revealed that the driver of the hire car, a 50-year-old resident of Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, was proceeding west on the southern carriageway in HD 119. He is alleged to have been speeding. The police statement said that at the time “…the victim suddenly began walking across the road from north to south into his path and he applied brakes but because of the short distance, the vehicle collided with her.” She was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex in an unconscious condition and was subsequently pronounced dead on arrival. A breathalyser test administered to the driver following the accident did not find any alcohol in his breath.

Probe of former national cyclist’s death almost complete – The investigation into the fatal accident which claimed the life of former national cyclist Jude Bentley is “almost” complete and the police are expected to seek legal advice in the new week, Traffic Chief Linden Isles said on Friday. He said the case file was expected to reach his desk early this week, after which it will be dispatched for legal advice. Bentley was struck while cycling along Clive Lloyd Drive by a vehicle driven by former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief of Staff Gary Best. Best, a retired Rear Admiral, was arrested by police last Saturday morning after the fatal accident. He was subsequently released on bail. Last Tuesday, Best, a candidate for the APNU+AFC coalition, announced the suspension of his public campaign appearances in an effort to facilitate the ongoing police investigation into the fatal accident. In a statement, Best said that the decision will also allow the investigation to proceed “fairly, professionally and without hints of interference”.

Murder

Sophia man dies after being beaten in Linden robbery bid – A man who was reportedly beaten after he allegedly attempted to rob a female last Monday at her Silver Hill, Soesdyke/Linden Highway grocery shop, succumbed to his injuries at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. In a statement the police said that the man has been identified as Daniel Jermaine Forde, 22, of 759 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown. The police say that investigations revealed that the 36-year-old shopkeeper was operating her business when Forde – armed with a cutlass – entered and demanded money. She raised an alarm and he began to chop at her shop grill and also damaged a flat-screen television by which time persons arrived, disarmed and apprehended him. In that process, Forde was said to have suffered injuries before being handed over to the police who promptly escorted him for medical treatment, the statement said.