Robbed! ‘I thought it couldn’t happen to me, but it did’

“I feel very stressed out. I feel upset, but I am accepting, in a way, that it happened. I can’t go back and change that. But I am very angry because these things, even though they are not as important, they are not life… I worked to gather them, and people need to understand and respect that. If they want something, they should go out and work for it,” she said, a little of her anger showing as she spoke.

The people she referenced are bandits. This 18-year-old had a harrowing experience when she was robbed of her handbag and its contents recently, as she walked along Robb Street one early evening.

She agreed to speak to me because, for her, talking about it is helping her to heal from the experience she said would not wish on anyone else.