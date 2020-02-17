Farm Village labourer killed in hit and run

The Police say they are investigating a hit and run fatal accident which occurred on Friday, February 14, 2020 about 23:00h on Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo that claimed the life of Kwon Trotz, 17, a labourer of lot 12 Farm Village, E.B.E.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that the victim was walking east along the northern side of the road and was a short distance from his home when he was struck down by an alleged speeding motorcar which fled the scene; he was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently awaiting a post-mortem later this week.

The vehicle number and make are unknown but it is said to be silver grey in colour.