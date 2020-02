Scotiabank Guyana’s after-tax profit for 2019 was $2.25b which was 10.57% below the figure for 2018 of $2.52b.

According to its financial statements published in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, the bank’s interest income declined from $5.38b in 2018 to $5.24b in 2019.

In late 2018, Scotiabank was the target of a planned takeover by Republic Bank of Trinidad and Tobago but this move was rejected by the Bank of Guyana last year.