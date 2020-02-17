Trinidad: Taxi driver hijacked, shot in the head

(Trinidad Express) A TAXI driver was hijacked, shot to the head and left for dead on Sunday by criminals wanting his car.

Luckily the bullet grazed the skull of the 38 year old taxi driver and he survived.

The man was plying his gold Nissan Almera for hire along the Sangre Grande to Valencia route when he picked up three men.



One of them sat in the front passenger seat and the two others in the rear seat.

Around 8.20 p.m. upon nearing St Albans Road, Valencia, the two men in the rear seat pulled out firearms and announced a hold up.

They ordered the driver into St Albans Road where the criminals took a cell phone and $2,100 from the front seat passenger, and ordered him into the back seat.

The driver was thrown into the trunk.

After the criminals took over the vehicle they drove to Block Five, Wallerfield.



They shot the driver to the head, and threw him out of the vehicle.

The passenger was hit on the head with the gun butt and also thrown onto the road.

The criminals sped off.

Passersby assisted the two victims and took them to hospital and contacted police.

The taxi driver was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he is warded in serious condition.

The passenger was also warded.

Officers of the Sangre Grande CID and Task Force, and Eastern Division police responded and are investigating.