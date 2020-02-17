Junior jaguars turn attention to St Vincent and the Grenadines

Following their crushing 6-0 win over Montserrat in their Group ‘A’ opener, the Golden Jaguars will battle Saint Vincent and the Grenadines this evening at 18:30hrs in the CONCACAF Men’s U20 Football Championship Qualifiers at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium.
The Guyanese romped to the win led by a hat-trick from Captain Nicolas MacArthur alongside solitary goals from Omari Glasgow, Dorwin George and Ravon Bailey respectively. Guyana are currently second in the group, behind hosts Nicaragua on goal differential after the latter mauled US Virgin Islands 8-0 in their first match.