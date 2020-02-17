Wong, Edghill exit Portugal Open 

National table tennis players Miguel Wong and Chelsea Edghill exited the ongoing Portugal Open, in Lisbon earlier in the week.

Wong was stopped by Nigerian Taiwo Mati 4-0 on the opening day in the men’s singles category on Wednesday last. He lost the first set 5-11 before putting up a much better showing in the second set which he surrendered 16-18 before dropping the next two sets 4-11, 1-11.

He recently participated in the German open where he also had a first-round exit.

Edghill, too, bowed out gracefully after her participation in the tournament ended prematurely at the hands of Sweden’s Filippa Bergand 4-1 on Thursday. The former Caribbean under – 21 champ dropped the first two sets 6-11, 8-11 but pulled one back by winning the third 11-6. However, the Guyanese dropped the next two 11-5, 11-6 to end aspirations.