ANUG launches manifesto, determined to prevent any party holding majority

Restating its determination to capture enough seats in Parliament to prevent any party from holding a majority, A New and United Guyana today launched its manifesto for the March 2 general elections which includes a promise that within five years no child should leave the education system without a marketable qualification or skill.

Excerpts from the manifesto follow

Mission

Win enough seats in the National Assembly to prevent a majority by Government in Parliament

and to compel the two major ethnic political parties to formally or informally co-operate with

each other.

Support those policies and approaches that will achieve our vision in the shortest possible time

and promote the best interest of Guyanese in the long term.

Remain an independent political party not holding any Government or related office until after a consensual democratic regime has been constitutionally achieved.

Arrange ANUG’s internal affairs in keeping with consensual democratic principles.

The first and main priority is Constitutional Reform to introduce a consensual democratic regime representing the interests of all Guyanese without preference or exclusion.

General Introduction

Our central theme must be that we will not accept invitations to hold Governmental positions

unless we win the elections. Our first and primary task will be Constitutional Reform based upon broad based participation of all stakeholders.

If ANUG only wins enough seats in the National Assembly to hold a balance, the first order of the day will be Constitutional Reform to introduce a constitutional system of Shared Governance.

Both parties have publicly recognized the need for Shared Executive Governance, but neither has honoured its promise when in power. If the governing party fails to implement Constitutional Reform, ANUG’s swing vote will enable the Opposition to return to the electorate by new elections.

Inefficient, partial allocation of resources, persistent alienation of the workforce, square pegs in

round holes, nepotism and the post-election ethnic cleansing whenever there is a change in

administration are hallmarks of governance in Guyana. The high level of distrust between the

ethnic groups influence recruitment, awarding of contracts, etc. ANUG’s approach is to ensure

that everyone is assured of their interests being represented and their representatives being

empowered to act in their interest even if they are in opposition. The winner takes all system is

not effective; it never has been. It results in retarded social, economic and political development.

In the interest of development ANUG wants all political leaders to work together in the interest

of the electorate.

Education

In collaboration with stakeholders ANUG will seek to ensure that:

Ø Within 5 years no child leaves the education system without some

marketable qualification and or skills.

Ø Every unqualified adult in Guyana has the opportunity to gain such a

qualification and more than 50% of the starting unqualified has taken

that opportunity.

ANUG intends to consult and collaborate with the private sector and public sector agencies to

determine the skills and qualifications required from the labour force to aid in determining the

holistic reforms needed and for education be focused on these areas and provide tangible

benefits to the economy. With increased employment and higher labour efficiency, productivity

in the private sector rises, costs go down, profits increase, crime reduces and more money

circulates in the economy. The following will be first on our agenda:

Ø Expand night schools and adult continuing education in key areas where

skills are needed so that those who are employed during the day can

continuously improve themselves.

Ø Build capacity at the university so that key programmes can be

developed to meet the needs the private sector in areas where skills are

deficient.

Ø strengthen community technical/vocational schools with resources and

facilities so that skills which are required by growing industries in Guyana

can be taught

Our education system needs to be responsive to the evolving needs of the society and the

individual. All Guyanese across all spectrums must have access to education that fulfills their

personal developmental needs and the needs of the society.