A fire, suspected to be an act of arson, gutted the Sachi Superstore on Regent Street, Georgetown yesterday morning, leaving the owners counting huge losses and almost two dozen employees contemplating their next move.

The fire started around 2.30 am yesterday and quickly ripped through the three-storey concrete building, which is located at Lot 136 Regent Street.

The building was being rented to Chinese nationals, who operated a variety store on the ground floor. Nothing was saved.