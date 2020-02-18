Berbice cops intercept suspected bandits

Police in Berbice nabbed a trio of suspected bandits while they were believed to be en route to commit a robbery in the Skeldon, Upper Corentyne area and a Rose Hall businessman was later arrested over his alleged connection to them and a series of robberies.

Based on information received, police set up a road block along the Number 51 Village, Corentyne Public Road to intercept the three suspects.

After a search was conducted, a gun, ammunition, ski masks and dark coloured clothing were found in the vehicle in which the men were travelling and this led to them being placed under arrest.