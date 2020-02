A 27-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday afternoon while his cousin was injured after he reportedly lost control of his bike and crashed into a motorcar along the Diamond Access Road, East Bank Demerara.

Dead is Carlwin Nichols, a mason of Lot 407 Fourth Street, Kaneville, Grove, EBD.

His cousin has been identified as Latoya Clarke, 28 of Kaneville.

They were both taken to the Diamond Hospital where Nichols succumbed while receiving medical attention.